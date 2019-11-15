Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti has been shifted to Government Quarters in Srinagar from a guest house in Chashme Shahi where was detained since August 5.

Source told IANS that her daughter Iltiza Mufti had put in a request to the administration for her shifting from the Chashme Shahi guest house.

After Article 370 of the Constitution was abrogated from the state of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, three former chief ministers including Farooq Abdullah, his son Omar Abdulla and Mehbooba Mufti were put in detention.

Omar Abdullah was detained in Hari Niwas while Farooq Abdullah at his home on Gupta Road in Srinagar under PSA (Public Safety Act).

Since the abrogation of Article 370, at least 50 politicians from Kashmir have been detained at Centaur Hotel situated along the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar.