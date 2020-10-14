Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti, on Wednesday, met former chief ministers and leaders of the National Conference (NC) Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah at her residence in Srinagar.

The meeting comes a day after Mehbooba Mufti was released on late Tuesday night after being in detention for 14 months since the abrogation of the Article 370 on August 5, 2019, by the Narendra Modi-led government at the centre.

Later, Omar Abdullah tweeted that she had accepted a request by Farooq Abdullah for a meeting on Thursday by the Gupkar declaration signatories.

“My father and I called on Mehbooba Mufti Sahiba this afternoon to enquire about her well-being after her release from detention. She has kindly accepted Farooq Sb’s invitation to join a meeting of the Gupkar Declaration signatories tomorrow afternoon,” Omar tweeted.

My father & I called on @MehboobaMufti Sahiba this afternoon to enquire about her well-being after her release from detention. She has kindly accepted Farooq Sb’s invitation to join a meeting of the Gupkar Declaration signatories tomorrow afternoon. pic.twitter.com/MR9IQPFW2T — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 14, 2020

Before meeting the Abdullah’s, Mufti held a meeting with the PDP leadership.

The three former Chief Ministers were slapped with the Public Safety Act (PSA) after their detention following the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5 last year.

In an audio message after her release on Tuesday evening, Mehbooba said Article 370’s revocation was a ‘black decision on a black day’. She also urged the people of Jammu and Kashmir to work unanimously for the resolution of the Kashmir issue.

The release of Mehbooba Mufti comes after the Supreme Court, on September 29, had questioned the central and Jammu and Kashmir administration asking them, “How long can Mehbooba Mufti be kept in custody?”

Following her release, Omar Abdullah, who was also charged under PSA and was released in March tweeted, “I’m pleased to hear that Mehbooba Mufti sahiba has been released after more than a year in detention. Her continued detention was a travesty & was against the basic tenets of democracy. Welcome out Mehbooba.”