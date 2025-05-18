Mehbooba for Parliament session on Op Sindoor along with dispatch of delegation

Mehbooba Mufti said on Sunday that it would have been more appropriate and democratic had the BJP government at the Centre convened a special session of Parliament to discuss the “Operation Sindoor” internally while simultaneously dispatching delegations abroad to explain to the outside world the rationale behind the Operation.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief was speaking during her visit to Tangdhar along the Line of Control (LoC) in North Kashmir that has suffered large-scale damages due to the recent cross-border shelling by Pakistan. Accompanied by senior party leaders, she met the victims to inquire about their condition.

Speaking on the occasion, she said, “Sending parliamentarians to various countries to explain the rationale behind Operation Sindoor is a welcome and timely step. In today’s world, where war yields only destruction and is no longer a viable option, not even as a last resort, diplomacy remains our most effective tool. However, it would have been more appropriate and democratic if the government had also convened a special session of Parliament to discuss the matter internally, while simultaneously dispatching delegations abroad”.

Mehbooba posted a number of photos of the damage caused due to the shelling on X. She wrote that Tangdhar has been shattered by cross-border shelling. “Homes reduced to rubble, lives lost, children & elderly scarred by fear & grief. These pictures scream pain, yet they yearn for peace”.

“These images from Tangdhar’s shell-ravaged borders capture the silent screams of loss and longing for peace. They never chose war but they live its horror daily. In Tangdhar near LoC, shelling reduces homes to rubble. The people ask for nothing but peace and bunkers to survive. They don’t show you the broken toys, damaged utensils, bloodied blankets or the mother’s scream. War is not glory, it’s grief & it always falls hardest on those with no voice”, she added.

“Once homes – now hollowed out by fire & silence. And those who suffer most ? They never chose war,” she described a photo showing the damage.