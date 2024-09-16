Meghalaya Tourist Taxi Association to hold rally against Assam cabs on Sept 18

The All Khasi Meghalaya Tourist Taxi Association (AKMTTA) has announced a public rally on September 18 at Malki Ground in Shillong, aimed at challenging the Meghalaya government’s stance on tourism and local transport.

The rally seeks to unify various tourist taxi associations across the state in their opposition to Assam cabs ferrying tourists to Meghalaya’s attractions.

The rally comes in response to recent remarks by Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh, who stated that many taxi drivers in the state operate independently of any association.

The AKMTTA condemned this statement, accusing the minister of misrepresenting the unity of the taxi drivers.

Ricaldinus Dohling, president of AKMTTA, emphasized the association’s demand for a ban on Assam tourist vehicles, accusing the state government of failing to support local drivers.

He also criticized Meghalaya’s reliance on Assam for essential services, including healthcare, which forces citizens to travel to Guwahati for treatment.

The rally follows a week-long black flag protest that ended on Saturday.

Despite the Tourism Minister’s assertion that Assam’s infrastructure, like the Guwahati airport and railway station, significantly boosts tourism in Meghalaya, the AKMTTA remains firm in its stance against the influx of Assam tourist vehicles into the state.