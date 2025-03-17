Meghalaya to host 7th Act East Business show from March 25

Meghalaya is set to host the 7th Act East Business Show from March 25 to 27. Organized by the Meghalaya government in collaboration with the Indian Chamber of Commerce, the event will be held at the State Convention Centre, bringing together business leaders, diplomats, and entrepreneurs from across the globe.

The three-day economic event will be attended by 12 countries, including the Philippines, Germany, Indonesia, Cambodia, UAE, Japan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Nepal.

The event aims to position Meghalaya as a premier investment destination, showcasing avenues for border trade, information technology, and tourism.

The inaugural session on March 25 will be addressed by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, along with senior Indian government officials and high-ranking diplomats.

The business show will feature three key sessions — Empowering Growth Through Technology & Innovation in Meghalaya – Focusing on harnessing digital advancements and innovation to boost economic development.

Making North East India Export Hub of Agriculture, Livestock, Food Processing, and Manufacturing – Highlighting opportunities for agribusiness and manufacturing to tap into international markets.

North East India Travel, Tourism & Hospitality – Promoting the region’s tourism potential and hospitality sector to global stakeholders.

These sessions will delve into strategic collaborations and innovations, reinforcing the North East’s role as an emerging export and tourism hub.

The Act East Business Show aligns with India’s Act East Policy, which aims to strengthen economic and strategic ties with Southeast Asian countries.