Meghalaya: Khasi Students’ Union forces migrant workers out amid work permit row

In a recent surge of activities by Khasi Students’ Union (KSU), more than 2,500 migrant laborers have reportedly been compelled to leave Meghalaya over the past two weeks.

This influential student body, advocating for the implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the state, has taken a firm stance against unregistered migrant workers, conducting checks to ensure compliance with state labor regulations.

The KSU, along with other pro-ILP activists, argues that these measures are necessary to curb the influx of outsiders and protect local interests.

However, their actions have sparked significant controversy.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said while migrant workers are required to register with the state labour department, no individual or organization is authorized to conduct document checks.

He emphasized that such actions are illegal and that any concerns regarding migrant labor should be addressed through proper channels.

Tensions escalated when reports surfaced of KSU members assaulting migrant workers during these checks.

The police have responded by increasing patrols and registering multiple FIRs against those involved in the violence.

Despite these measures, the KSU has continued its activities.

The Human Rights Commission has also taken note of the situation, calling for detailed reports on the incidents.

The ongoing conflict highlights the broader debate over the ILP, a document required by outsiders to enter certain protected areas in the northeast, which has been a longstanding demand of tribal groups in Meghalaya.