Meghalaya distributes smartphones to Anganwadi workers to boost child and maternal welfare

The Meghalaya government has rolled out a smartphone distribution initiative for Anganwadi workers in East Garo Hills.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma personally handed over the devices during a special programme held at St George Higher Secondary School in Samanda, underlining the state’s commitment to bridging the digital divide in rural service delivery.

Advertisement

The initiative, backed by the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development under a Rs 6-crore funding scheme, aims to modernise the way frontline workers monitor and report child nutrition, maternal health, and other social welfare indicators.

Advertisement

Around 1,000 Anganwadi workers from across the district are expected to benefit from the distribution.

“These smartphones will not only bridge the digital gap but also ensure better service delivery through improved data monitoring and reporting,” said Sangma while addressing the gathering.

Each smartphone is pre-loaded with the POSHAN Tracker App, a digital platform developed to replace manual registers.

Through this app, Anganwadi workers can now record real-time data on children under six, including key health metrics like height and weight. This shift to digital monitoring is expected to significantly enhance the accuracy and speed of data reporting, enabling quicker policy interventions and follow-ups.

In a related move aimed at improving child health and hygiene, IIT Innovation ECO H2O Filters were distributed to Anganwadi centres across East Garo Hills.

These filters, developed using low-cost and sustainable technology, will provide safe drinking water to children in remote habitations, significantly reducing the risk of waterborne diseases.