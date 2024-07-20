Meghalaya CM Sangma: 36 Students Remain Stranded in Bangladesh Amid Violent Protests

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma announced on Saturday that 36 students from Meghalaya remain stranded in Bangladesh due to ongoing violent protests related to reservation issues.

These students are enrolled at Eastern Medical College in Bangladesh.

The Meghalaya government has successfully evacuated over 405 students from Bangladesh through the Dawki land port in West Jaintia Hills District.

Advertisement

Among the evacuees, 80 are from Meghalaya, 131 from other Indian states, 249 from Nepal, and 8 from Bhutan. Additionally, four tourists have also been evacuated.

Describing the protests as ‘unfortunate,’ Sangma said, “As soon as we received the information, we acted promptly. Nearly 405 students from India have been evacuated through Dawki, including about 80 from our state of Meghalaya. We also have students from Bhutan, Nepal, and some tourists who have crossed the border at Dawki.”

Sangma reassured that the Meghalaya government is in close communication with the Indian Embassy in Dhaka to facilitate further movements.

He acknowledged concerns regarding the safety of students at Eastern Medical College and emphasized ongoing coordination with college officials and the Indian Embassy.

Sangma added, “We are in touch with authorities in Tripura, our counterparts, and the High Commission in Bangladesh to ensure the safe evacuation of our students and others,” Sangma said.

Furthermore, the Meghalaya government plans to launch an online portal to collect contact details of all students from the state studying abroad. This proposal will be discussed in the next cabinet meeting for approval.

Sangma urged students to register on the portal, stating, “This database will enable us to quickly contact and assist our students in any future emergencies worldwide.”