Meghalaya CM rules out future alliances with BJP amid poll setback

In a significant political development, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Tuesday said his party, the National People’s Party (NPP), will not ally with the BJP in future elections.

Sangma attributed the NPP’s losses in the recent Lok Sabha elections to its alignment with the BJP.

During an interview with a national news portal, Sangma stated that his party’s association with certain political parties, including the BJP, was identified as a factor contributing to its electoral defeat.

Advertisement

He mentioned that the NPP is currently working on strategies to address these issues and move forward independently.

The NPP, despite being a part of the NDA government at the Centre, will now focus on contesting elections based on its own ideologies and may consider post-poll coalitions if necessary.

Sangma emphasized the importance of the party’s independent stance, although he acknowledged the practicalities of coalition governance post-elections.

In the recent Lok Sabha elections, the BJP supported NPP candidates in both the Shillong and Tura constituencies, choosing not to field its own candidates. Despite this support, the Congress won the Tura seat, and the newly formed Voice of the People Party (VPP) secured the Shillong seat.