Meghalaya CM demands probe into youth’s suspicious death at Assam rehab centre

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has written to his counterpart in Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, urging an investigation into the alleged murder of a youth from Meghalaya, at a rehabilitation centre in Goalpara, Lower Assam.

Niksamseng Ch Marak , who was arrested by Assam police on July 2, was found dead two days later under suspicious circumstances at the New Life Foundation Centre.

In his letter sent on Tuesday, Sangma detailed the circumstances of Marak’s death, noting that the centre initially claimed it was a suicide but later changed their statement.

Sangma highlighted severe injuries found on Marak’s body, including a deep knife cut on his face, burns, and other severe marks. Marak’s family lodged an FIR, and Sangma called for a thorough inquiry to uncover the truth.

Following complaints by the Achik State People’s Front (ASPF) and Garo Jatiya Parishad (GJP), police have arrested seven individuals, including the prime suspect, Jintu Chakravorty, caretaker of the rehab centre.

The incident has sparked outrage in Meghalaya and demands for justice.