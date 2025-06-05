Meghalaya CM assures justice in tourist murder case, CBI probe not ruled out

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma vowed that his government would do everything possible to bring justice in the killing of Raja Raghuvanshi, a 29-year-old tourist from Indore, whose body was found in a remote gorge days after he went missing in Sohra.

“This is a deeply unfortunate and unprecedented case. We will leave no stone unturned to ensure that the culprits are brought to justice,” Sangma said, addressing growing public concern and outrage over the incident that has shaken the state’s tourism sector.

Advertisement

Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife, Sonam, were reported missing on May 23 after they checked out of a homestay in Nongriat village, known globally for its scenic living root bridges and steep trekking paths. Their rented scooter was later found abandoned on May 24 near a roadside café along the Shillong–Sohra road.

Advertisement

Raghuvanshi’s body was eventually recovered on June 3 from a deep gorge nearly 20 km away, after days of intensive search operations involving drones and local police. His wife remains untraceable, and the search is still ongoing.

Reacting to the Raghuvanshi family’s demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry, the chief minister said, “We are actively reviewing all aspects of the case. There are still many unanswered questions. Once we have more clarity, we will take an appropriate decision.”

The case has sparked shock among local communities and tourism stakeholders in Meghalaya, a state that has long prided itself on its reputation for safety and hospitality.

“Lakhs of tourists visit our state every year without incident. This case is extremely unusual, and it has disturbed everyone—from villagers to tourism operators,” Sangma remarked.

He also assured the family that every possible resource is being mobilized to trace Sonam. “I share the grief of the Raghuvanshi family. The search for Sonam is still on, and we are hopeful for a breakthrough soon,” he added.

As investigations continue, authorities are appealing to anyone with information about the couple’s movements after May 23 to come forward.

Tourism has been a key economic pillar for Meghalaya in recent years, with destinations like Cherrapunji, Dawki, and the living root bridges of Nongriat drawing visitors from across India and abroad. The state’s serene beauty and cultural charm have made it a magnet for nature lovers and trekkers.