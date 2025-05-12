Meghalaya CM: 70 students studying in Punjab and Haryana shifted to Delhi

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced that around 70 students from the state, currently studying in Punjab and Haryana, have been shifted to the Meghalaya House in New Delhi for their safety.

This move comes amid heightened security concerns along India’s northern border following military and diplomatic developments with Pakistan.

Taking to social media platform X, Sangma said: “In view of the prevailing situation between our nation and Pakistan, as of this morning, about 70 students from Meghalaya who are pursuing their studies in Punjab and Haryana have been accommodated in Meghalaya House, Delhi.”

He added that more students are expected to arrive soon as the state government works proactively to ensure their security and well-being.

This comes days after the Meghalaya government imposed a night curfew within 200 meters of the Indo-Bangladesh border in the South West Garo Hills district.

Meanwhile, neighbouring Assam has also issued emergency support measures for its students across India.

On May 10, the Assam Bhawan in New Delhi released an official notice, declaring a 24×7 operational helpline along with dedicated contact persons for Assamese students requiring any kind of assistance.

In the notice, the Office of the Resident Commissioner of Assam urged students facing difficulties due to the tense situation to reach out immediately. The helplines are intended to provide reassurance and logistical support for students potentially caught in affected areas.

The India-Pakistan standoff has reignited concerns for student safety, especially for those enrolled in institutions in the northern states bordering Pakistan. Governments across Northeast India are coordinating to prevent panic and ensure that their young citizens are protected.