Meghalaya BJP backs Centre’s crackdown on illegal immigrants

The Meghalaya unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has welcomed the Union Ministry of Home Affairs’ recent directive that sets a 30-day deadline for all states to identify and deport illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and Myanmar.

The party thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for what it termed a “decisive step” to tackle longstanding concerns about infiltration and demographic changes in the Northeastern region.

Advertisement

In an official statement, the Meghalaya BJP accused local touts and some political forces of turning a blind eye—or even facilitating—illegal immigration over the years.

Advertisement

It noted that such unchecked infiltration has led to significant demographic shifts, particularly in sensitive border regions and urban centres such as Shillong.

The party linked the influx of illegal immigrants to growing pressure on public infrastructure, rising petty crimes, and what it called a deteriorating law and order situation in the state. It further alleged that some migrants hold anti-India sentiments, which could pose a national security risk.

While the party acknowledged recent steps taken by the Meghalaya government to identify unauthorised settlers, it criticised the state for not acting proactively in the past. “The identification of illegal immigrants should not be dependent on Central directives alone,” the statement said, adding that existing district-level task forces have proven ineffective.

The BJP has called for a complete overhaul of these task forces and suggested that local traditional institutions such as the dorbars and headmen be roped in to enhance grassroots surveillance and identification.

The party emphasised that once individuals are flagged as illegal migrants, the process must be legally sound, with competent authorities handling investigations and deportations in accordance with due process.

A significant demand reiterated by the BJP Meghalaya unit was the urgent and full implementation of the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (MRSSA).

Enacted in 2016 in response to widespread concerns about illegal immigration, the MRSSA aims to document tenants and ensure the safety of Meghalaya residents.

However, critics argue that its implementation has been patchy and limited in scope. The BJP believes that MRSSA, if applied rigorously, could act as a strong legal mechanism to curb unauthorised migration.

Meghalaya shares a long and porous international border with Bangladesh, making it vulnerable to cross-border migration.