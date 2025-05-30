Meghalaya-Assam border talks to resume on June 2

Amid renewed calls for a resolution to the boundary dispute, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma is scheduled to meet his Assam counterpart, Himanta Biswa Sarma, on June 2 in Guwahati.

The meeting marks a fresh attempt to iron out the remaining six areas of contention between the two neighbouring Northeastern states. The upcoming dialogue is part of the second phase of border negotiations, which will focus on some of the most sensitive and disputed sites — Block I and Psiar-Khanduli in West Jaintia Hills; Block II, Borduar, Nongwah-Mawtamur, and Deshdoomreah in Ri-Bhoi; and Langpih in West Khasi Hills.

Meghalaya Chief Secretary D.P. Wahlang confirmed the high-level meeting, describing it as crucial in the long and complex journey toward a mutually agreeable resolution.

The discussions follow the first phase of talks that began in 2021, which resulted in agreements over six of the twelve disputed areas and marked a breakthrough after decades of impasse.

The Assam-Meghalaya border dispute dates back to 1972 when Meghalaya was carved out of Assam as a separate state. Since then, both states have disagreed over 12 stretches of the shared 884.9-kilometre boundary. The disputes are rooted in differing interpretations of historical boundaries, administrative maps, and community affiliations.

The first round of resolution efforts gained momentum in 2021 under the leadership of both Chief Ministers, leading to the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in March 2022 that settled six points of difference. The remaining six areas, considered more complex due to mixed population claims and contested administrative control, are now under discussion in the second phase.