Meghalaya ADC polls: Nomination process ends with 259 candidates in fray

The nomination process for the upcoming elections to the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) and Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC) in Meghalaya has officially concluded, ahead of the February 21 polls.

A total of 259 candidates have submitted their nominations across the two councils, setting the stage for an electoral battle.

In Ri-Bhoi district, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fielded two candidates on the final day: Rodney Syngkli from the Umsning constituency and Manin Raja from Nongpoh. Both candidates emphasized the BJP’s ability to bring central government support and development initiatives to Meghalaya.

Among the other key nominations was Amanda Pakyntein, wife of sitting MLA and former cabinet minister Banteidor Lyngdoh, who is contesting from the Mawkynrew seat in East Khasi Hills on an NPP ticket.

Meanwhile, the United Democratic Party (UDP) nominated Synshar Kupar Roy Lyngdoh Thabah for the Sohiong-Nongspung constituency.

The nomination period, which commenced on January 27, concluded on February 3, followed by the scrutiny of nominations. Candidates have until February 4 to withdraw their candidacies, after which the final list of valid candidates and their election symbols will be released on February 6.

In Ri-Bhoi district, the scrutiny process confirmed that all 26 candidates contesting across five constituencies have had their nominations accepted.

The elections were conducted across 2,146 polling stations, with 1,669 in KHADC and 477 in JHADC. The total electorate stands at 1,308,818 voters, with KHADC accounting for 996,518 voters and JHADC for 312,300.

Notably, the voter demographics include a significant female voter base, with KHADC having 515,247 female voters compared to 481,268 male voters, and JHADC recording 161,220 female voters against 151,079 male voters.

The KHADC and JHADC elections hold significant importance in Meghalaya’s governance structure. The autonomous district councils (ADCs) function under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution, granting them legislative, executive, and judicial powers over tribal land, customary laws, and social affairs.

The upcoming elections are expected to witness a fierce contest between established parties like the NPP, Congress, UDP, and BJP, while the VPP.