Mega cultural event organised to celebrate 75 years if independence

To commemorate the 75 years of Independence Purbanchal Bangiyo Samiti (PBS) is holding a three-day Mega Cultural event titled SWADHINATA TUMI with Kali Bari Mayur Vihar Samity, Milani cultural and welfare association from 13 th Aug 2022 to 15 th Aug 2022 at Mayur Vihar, Delhi.

Member of Parliament Gautam Gambhir inaugurated the Mega Cultural Event.

PBS a socio-cultural organization was set up during 2019, essentially to promote coordination and cooperation between a very large number of Durga Puja committees in East Delhi so that the common objective of performing social activities are achieved.

Speaking to the Statesman Shri Mrinal Biswas General Secretary, about the

organization says “PBS has become an epicenter of Cultural and Social activities since it came into existence. Regarding its activities he said “PBS is chartered to promote cultural exchanges and to build better harmony amongst and within communities. PBS also focuses on social development activities like planting, Road & Market cleaning, distribution of Foods, clothes to distressed persons, arranging medical camp, Blood donation camp and providing free medicines and spectacles, organising free coaching classes for needy students, assistance to elderly persons, organizing blood donation camps etc”.

As we know, the rural artisans and folk musicians were the worst hit by Covid pandemic in the last two years. Bengali folk is a rich jumble of melodies and cultures — there are religious songs, social ballads, workers’ chants, hymns based on legends or myths and so much more. Collectively, our folk heritage reflects the cultural heterogeneity of Bengal. Therefore in its present endeavor the mega Cultural Event titled SWADHINATA TUMI, main attractions of the event will be Baul Mela (Folk & Sufi Songs) in different artificial Village Akhra and Traditional and folk song by “Wrong Tuli”, Band from Kolkata.

Other attractions will be Drama Festival, Flag Hoisting with 75 Conch Blowing, 75 Tree Plantation in East Delhi, Drawing & Recitation Competitions for students, Felicitation of Freedom Fighters & Eminent personalities and Blood Donation Camp.