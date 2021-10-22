‘Mega Baroda Kisan Mela’ is Organized By Bank Of Baroda’s Ujwa Branch, West Delhi Region aims at economic upliftment in rural sector

New Delhi, 21th October 2021: India’s premium public sector bank, Bank of Baroda’s (BoB) Ujwa Branch, West Delhi Region organized today ‘Mega Baroda Kisan Mela’ in the leadership of Smt. Sammita Sachdev, Zonal Head, New Delhi Zone.

This year, the engagement programme was celebrated with the theme of “Our Actions are our Future” in line with that of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). The initiative would primarily acknowledge and appreciate the contribution of the farming community towards the economic growth of our nation. Under this programme -125- sanction letters are distributed to Farmers By CGM Sh. Ajay Khosla. On this occasion Sh. Subodh Jain, Dy. Zonal Head, New Delhi Zone, Sh. BS. Gupta, Dy. General Manager (Network-1), New Delhi Zone, Sh. Ghanshyam Singh, Dy. General Manager (Network-2), New Delhi Zone, Sh. B.K.Sablok, Regional Head, West Delhi Region, Sh. Gurinder Singh, Branch Head, Ujwa Branch along with all staff members remain present.

Founded on 20th July 1908 by Sir Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III, the Bank of Baroda is one of the leading commercial banks in India. At 63.97% stake, it’s majorly owned by the Govt of India. Bank serves its global customer base of over 140 Mn through over 46,000 touchpoints spread across 19 countries in 5 continents. Through Its state of the art digital banking platforms, it provides all the banking products and services in a seamless and hassle freeway. Recently launched bob World mobile app provides customers with a saving, investing, borrowing and shopping experience, all under one single app. The app also serves non-customers by enabling account opening through video KYC. Bringing about a vision that matches the diverse clientele base and instil a sense of trust and security has been the paramount factor for Bank of Baroda. It’s moving well in that direction and bob World has been a testimony for its roadmap towards Digital Transformation.