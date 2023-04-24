Medical colleges in HP to be equipped with world-class facilities: CM

The Chief Minister said that the government is introducing robotic surgery in Shimla, Tanda, Nerchowk, Hamirpur medical colleges and the latest PET scan and CT scan facilities would be provided in Shimla and Tanda Medical Colleges.

A modern cancer hospital is going to be built in Hamirpur and the State Government has constituted the Medical Service Corporation, which will bring transparency to government procurement.

The Chief Minister said that to improve the quality of drinking water, the state government will use UV-based technology for water purifiers in all drinking water schemes in a phased manner.

Sukhu said that due to the financial mismanagement of the previous government, the economic condition of the state was so bad that it had to take a Rs 6000 crore loan to meet the expenses of the government.

He said that Himachal Pradesh’s economy would be brought back on track in four years with the cooperation of the people of the state and for this, tough decisions will have to be taken.

“Decisions are being taken in the direction to revamp the system and future generations would get the benefit of these decisions. In the next ten years, Himachal Pradesh would be made the most prosperous state of the country,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that IGMC College has given the best doctors in the country and is providing services in top medical institutes of Delhi.