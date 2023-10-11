Media registrations for IFFI’23 invited

The International Film Festival of India (IFFI), on Wednesday, announced the opening of media delegate registrations for the 54th edition of IFFI, scheduled to be held from 20 to 28 November 2023, in Goa.

The festival promises to be an extravaganza, showcasing the finest in contemporary and classic cinema from India and around the world.

Media delegates at IFFI 54 will have the privilege of being among some of the world’s best filmmakers, actors, technicians, critics, academicians, and fellow film enthusiasts, all congregating in the picturesque state of Goa.

To become a media delegate, 21 years of age is required as of 1st January 2023, and applicants should belong to a Print, Electronic, Digital, or Online Media organization.

Freelance journalists who meet the age criterion are also encouraged to register. The registration process is straightforward and can be completed online at https://my.iffigoa.org/ extranet/media/

Information and communication play a pivotal role in making IFFI a resounding success, fostering a culture of cinema appreciation, and nurturing a genuine love for the art of filmmaking.

Along with the invitation to media delegates to register for and attend the festival comes an invitation to embrace the professional privilege of contributing to the celebration of IFFI, using the power of the media

The sheer joy of cinema and the captivating stories woven by these films, each offering a unique glimpse into the lives, dreams, aspirations, and struggles of their creators will be on full display at IFFI 54.

The celebration of films will not be limited to the screens but also beyond, with an array of master classes, panel discussions, seminars, and conversations that define the essence of IFFI and other great film festivals.

For any doubts during the registration process, guidelines are provided at (https://static.pib.gov.in/ WriteReadData/specificdocs/ documents/2023/oct/ doc20231011259501.pdf) and in the registration link.

For any assistance, PIB can be contacted via email at pib-goa@gov.in or by phone at +91-832-2956418. The phone line will be active between 10 am and 6 pm IST on all working days.

The deadline for registration is set at 11:59:59 pm on 18 November, 2023. The Press Information Bureau will decide the number of accreditations for each media organization based on factors such as the media outlet’s periodicity, size (circulation, audience, reach), focus on cinema, and the expected media coverage of IFFI.