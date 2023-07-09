Media hunt in Kerala should be stopped: K Surendran

BJP unit Kerala president K Surendran on Saturday called for an end to the media hunt allegedly being followed by the LDF government and the CPI-M in the state.

Surendran said that now it is clear that the present government is controlled by the black money holders and mafias.

Surendran said here that it is shocking that a ruling party MLA publicly announced that media and media workers who criticize the government and the CPI-M will be eliminated.

He said that in the arrogance of a second consecutive term Pinarayi Vijayan is trying to turn Kerala into China. The CPI-M’s position is that only the media that supports the government should work here as in China.

He said the CPI-M cyber goons have issued death threats against Thiruvananthapuram Press Club President Radhakrishnan.

Coming out against PV Anwar MLA, Surendran said Anwar is directly leading the cyber attack against journalists.

He is working against media freedom in the state in the name of move against some online media. It is clear that the reason for this hatred is that Anwar’s illegal resort, check dam, black money, etc., were reported by the media, he said.