Mechanised Infantry units receive President’s Colours

Four battalions of the Mechanised Infantry were honoured with the President’s Colours at the Mechanised Infantry Centre and School (MIC&S), Ahilyanagar. The presentation was conducted by General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), during a ceremony, held today.

The 26th and 27th Battalions of the Mechanised Infantry Regiment, along with the 20th and 22nd Battalions of the Brigade of The Guards, were recipients of this prestigious honour. Rooted in historical military tradition, the President’s Colours represents a unit’s identity and is among the highest recognitions bestowed upon an Indian Army unit. These ceremonial flags, adorned with the unit’s insignia and motto, are awarded for meritorious service in both operational and peacetime roles.

Addressing the audience, the COAS lauded the Mechanised Infantry, which was formed in 1979, for its professional excellence and exceptional contributions to operations such as Op PAWAN, Op VIJAY, Op RAKSHAK, and Op SNOW LEOPARD, as well as UN peacekeeping missions.

Advertisement

“The Mechanised Infantry has embraced modern warfare dynamics with advanced systems like Futuristic Infantry Combat Vehicles, Nag Missile Systems, Canister Launched Anti-Armour systems, Mini Remotely Piloted Aircrafts, and Integrated Surveillance and Target Systems. These advancements are reinforcing its pivotal role as a decisive force in future conflicts, built on the foundation of self-reliance,” Gen Dwivedi stated.

The ceremony also included a Colour Presentation Parade reviewed by the COAS, highlighting the unit’s discipline and operational readiness. Additionally, four Veteran Achievers were felicitated for their remarkable contributions to the welfare of ex-servicemen and society.