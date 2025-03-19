McDonald’s to set up global office in Hyderabad, creating 2,000 jobs

Global fast-food giant McDonald’s is set to establish its global office in Hyderabad, employing 2,000 people.

The company has signed a key agreement with the Telangana government, as per a statement from the office of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

Advertisement

McDonald’s Chairman and CEO, Chris Kempczinski, along with other company executives, met the Chief Minister at the Assembly today.

Advertisement

Explaining their decision, Kempczinski stated that Hyderabad offers superior infrastructure, a better quality of life compared to cities like Bengaluru, and a strong talent pool.

Expressing his delight, Chief Minister Reddy said he was proud that McDonald’s chose Telangana for this significant investment, especially at a time when multiple states were competing for the opportunity.

He assured the company of the government’s full support and highlighted the state’s efforts in skill development over the past 15 months.

Reddy also urged McDonald’s to utilize the Young Skill India University as a training hub, enabling the recruitment of skilled professionals not only for its global office but also for its restaurant operations.

Additionally, he requested the company to source agricultural products from local farmers, boosting the regional economy and ensuring a stable income for them.

Kempczinski further stated that McDonald’s implements community development programs worldwide and intends to introduce similar initiatives in Telangana in collaboration with the government.

Currently, McDonald’s operates 38 outlets in Telangana and plans to open three to four new outlets annually as part of its expansion strategy.