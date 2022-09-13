MCD elections likely to be held with Gujarat polls in December

It’s now becoming clear that Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections will be held along with the Gujarat Assembly elections. If everything goes according to plan, the MCD elections can be held in December this year.

In this direction, the Central Government has issued a notification to increase the number of wards to 250 for the MCD. According to the notification, the number of reserved seats for Scheduled Caste candidates has been increased to 42 according to the 2011 census in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

Earlier, there were a total of 272 seats in the corporation, out of which 46 seats were reserved for the Scheduled Castes.

It may be mentioned here that the number of seats was fixed at 250 while uniting the three municipal corporations of Delhi, the notification related to it has now been issued by the Central Government on 10 September 2022. Out of a total of 42 seats reserved for Scheduled Castes, 21 will be reserved for women from the Scheduled Caste category, while out of the remaining 208 seats out of 250, 104 seats will be reserved for women. The reason is that 50 percent of the seats in the MCD are reserved for women.

It is noteworthy that the Gujarat assembly elections are to be held in the month of December itself. Along with this, Himachal Pradesh assembly elections will also be held. In the year 2017, Gujarat Assembly elections were held on 9 and 14 December while the results of the elections were declared on 18 December. At the same time, in the 2017 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, votes were cast on 9 November, while the election results were declared on 18 December itself.

It is believed that the MCD elections can also be held this time along with Gujarat and Himachal assembly elections in 2022. Although the assembly elections are conducted by the Election Commission of India, the municipal elections are to be conducted by the Delhi State Election Commission. But according to the kind of role that is being seen at the moment, the MCD elections can be held along with the assembly elections of these two states.

The Delhi State Election Commission is currently working on delimitation for 250 seats of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. At present, 22 seats are to be reduced. According to a senior official of the commission, this work has been done. Wards are being finalized in some assembly constituencies of East Delhi.

The delimitation of wards is almost done and can be announced at any time. Therefore, it can be announced this month and after that, it can be announced by the month of October after receiving suggestions and complaints from the public.

According to a Delhi Election Commission official, the delimitation of wards has almost been finalised. Now, after including the suggestions of the public, it will be finalised. If all goes well, Delhi Municipal Corporation elections can be held in December 2022. The Delhi Election Commission is all set to conduct the municipal elections in December.