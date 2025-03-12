Mayor’s call for Holi break to accommodate Jumma prayers triggers row in Bihar

Darbhanga Municipal Corporation Mayor Anjum Ara triggered a massive political row by seeking a two-hour break to Holi celebrations in view of Jumma (Friday) congregation. Bihar Minister Ashok Chouhdary demanded her removal from the party.

After a peace committee meeting on Tuesday, Ara called for a two-hour break from 12.30 pm and 2 pm on Holi day for the Friday prayers the time of which can not be extended. This, she said, would ensure the peaceful celebration of the festival without disrupting Friday prayers at mosques.

Advertisement

Reacting sharply to her appeal, Chouhdary said, “Such a statement harms social health. Bihar runs with love and brotherhood. Taking along all people, people of all castes and religions, our leader’s slogan is ‘Pura Bihar Mera Parivar’. People make such kind of statements just to be in the media. I think such people should be removed from the party.”

Advertisement

Choudhary’s colleague in the Bihar cabinet, Sanjay Saraogi, echoed similar sentiments when he said that the mayor’s statement is not acceptable. “People should respect all religions. Sanatan Dharma gives the message of love, affection, and brotherhood. This statement is not appropriate at all, and this mentality is also not right. Such a mentality should change, and this statement is not acceptable under any circumstances,” he said.

However, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor questioned the politics over her remarks. “It will be a good example if one community is celebrating Holi and the other is celebrating Ramzan simultaneously… What is the need to do politics in this matter,” he asked.

Following the criticism, the mayor expressed regret over her remarks. “I regret my earlier statement, and since this morning, I have received various kinds of responses. Some people called me Bangladeshi, others called me a traitor. I would like to request the media to investigate thoroughly about me, and if any convincing evidence is found, I welcome strict action to be taken against me,” she said.