In a surprise development, Mayor Chander Mohan Gupta and Deputy Mayor Purnima Sharma of Jammu, on Saturday, resigned from their posts after a meeting of municipal councillors that was chaired by Jammu and Kashmir BJP unit president Ravinder Raina.

Gupta and Sharma were elected for their respective posts in 2018 when the BJP won 43 out of 75 municipal wards in Jammu city. “They have expressed their desire to work for strengthening the BJP,” Raina told reporters after the joint meeting of party councillors and leaders.

Raina said that the meeting lauded the role of Gupta and Sharma during the past four years, especially in the implementation of projects under the Jammu Smart City. “The party will decide about the name of next Mayor and Deputy Mayor in consultation with the councillors,” he said.

The BJP had initially decided to change Mayor and Deputy Mayor after they completed their half term. However, due to the outbreak of Covid-19 in 2020, the party decided to let them continue.

A BJP leader said that a meeting of the councillors and senior leaders has been convened at the party headquarters on Sunday to reach a consensus on the name of new Mayor and Deputy Mayor.

BJP national General Secretary Tarun Chugh will also attend the meeting and names of new Mayor and Deputy Mayor are likely to be announced on Sunday evening.