Mayawati’s scathing attack on BJP after its ‘jobless’ jibe

On Monday, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati launched a scathing attack on Bharatiya Janata Party and said that the BJP showed a malicious attitude toward the opposition.

Taking to a microblogging site, Mayawati added, “Before the monsoon session of the UP Assembly, BJP’s claim that the opposition is unemployed here exposes their arrogant thinking and irresponsible attitude. The thinking of the government should be to prove honesty and loyalty towards the public interest and public welfare, not to show a malicious attitude against the opposition.”

1. यूपी विधानसभा मानसून सत्र से पहले भाजपा का दावा कि प्रतिपक्ष यहाँ बेरोजगार है, यह इनकी अहंकारी सोच व गैर-जिम्मेदाराना रवैये को उजागर करता है। सरकार की सोच जनहित व जनकल्याण के प्रति ईमानदारी एवं वफादारी साबित करने की होनी चाहिए, न कि प्रतिपक्ष के विरुद्ध द्वेषपूर्ण रवैये की। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) September 19, 2022

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav along with many party legislators and leaders led the march to Vidhan Sabha highlighting issues in the state before the Monsoon Session of the state legislature commences today.

Taking a jibe at SP, UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prashad Maurya comments on SP’s march to Vidhan Sabha and added, that the party is jobless in the state.

Mayawati further added, “If the UP government was concerned and serious about the proper development and public interest of the state, then this anti-opposition statement would not have come.”

The BSP supremo also said that BJP should also focus on talking about tremendous inflation, poverty, unemployment, potholed roads, poor education, health and law and order.

While talking about the protest, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said following laws and order is too much of an expectation from SP leaders.

“There is no harm if any party asks their questions in a democratic way. Samajwadi Party should take permission for any procession which should not harm anyone. Following law and order is too much of an expectation from SP leaders,” Yogi said.