Mayawati strips brother of key party post, retains him as BSP VP

Close on the heels of expelling her nephew, Akash Anand, from the party, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has stripped her brother, Anand Kumar, the father of Akash Anand, of the post of national coordinator while retaining him as party’s vice-president.

Anand Kumar has been replaced with Randhir Beniwal as the national coordinator.

In a statement on social media, Mayawati declared that Anand Kumar, the vice president of the party who was recently made the national coordinator for his selfless service and dedication, has expressed his desire to concentrate on one assignment in the best interest of the party and movement.

“In such a situation, Anand Kumar will continue to fulfill his responsibilities in my guidelines directly while holding the post of BSP National Vice President. Now, Randhir Beniwal, a resident of Saharanpur district of UP, has been given a new responsibility of National Coordinator,” she said.

She further said, “Both Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Gautam and Randhir Beniwal will directly handle the responsibilities of various states of the country under my guidance as BSP’s national coordinator. The party hopes they will work with full honesty and integrity.”

The BSP chief expelled her nephew Akash Anand from the party a day after stripping him of all the posts of the party. His sharp reaction to her move to divest her nephew of the party posts prompted Mayawati to expel him from the party.

She attributed her decision to relieve Akash of his responsibilities to his father-in-law Ashok Siddharth, who has already been expelled from the BSP “in the interest of the party”. “Akash had to show maturity by repenting for his indiscretion. But on the contrary, he reacted in a way that exposed his selfish and egoistic attitude under his father-in -law’s influence,” she said.