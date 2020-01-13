Accusing the Congress of betraying the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) despite giving outside support to the government in Rajasthan, party supremo Mayawati has now made it clear that her party would not be attending the Opposition meeting called by United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

Mayawati said her party will not attend the meeting, saying it will “demoralise” her party workers in Rajasthan, where the Congress has caused defections in her party.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Mayawati said: “Despite giving outside support to Congress in Rajasthan, they made the BSP MLAs join their party for the second time, which is betrayal.”

“Thus participating in the opposition meeting called by Congress will be demoralising for the BSP. So BSP will not attend the meeting,” she said.

However, she made it clear that the BSP is against the CAA and NRC and appealed the Centre to make amendments in the controversial law.

“As it is, the BSP is against CAA/ NRC etc. It is an appeal to the central government again that it should withdraw this divisive and unconstitutional law. Also, It is very unfortunate to politicize students in JNU and other educational institutions” she added.

Her remarks came ahead of the Opposition meeting convened by Sonia Gandhi over the issue of CAA, NRC and attacks on students in Jamia Millia Islamia University, Aligarh Muslim University and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is also likely to skip the meeting of opposition parties.

The AAP is not attending the meeting in view of the upcoming assembly polls in Delhi, sources were quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Last Thursday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said that she will not take part in the ‘Opposition meet’ on January 13, thereby making the cracks visible that have emerged within the opposition.

Mamata had said that she has decided to boycott the January 13 opposition meeting in Delhi while alleging that Congress and Left are “playing dirty politics in West Bengal”.

She further stated that she will fight the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) alone.

Her statements came a day after trade unions — affiliated to Left parties and the Congress — had called for a nationwide shutdown against the “anti-labour” policies of the Government.

“CPM and Congress are resorting to hooliganism in Bengal. They are indulged in violent activities in Malda and are responsible for torching the vehicles,” Mamata Banerjee said while speaking a special session of the Bengal assembly on Thursday.

Incidents of violence were reported from Bengal, where the Chief Minister had earlier stated that she would not support the Bharat Bandh. The Left had then accused Mamata Banerjee of doublespeak.

Meanwhile, parties attending the Opposition meeting include NCP, DMK, IUML, Left, RJD, SP, AUDF and others.

Rahul Gandhi is likely to be present at the meeting.