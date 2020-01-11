Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati hits out at Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday and asked her why she did not visit the mothers who lost their infants in Kota even as she took out time to attend a marriage in Jaipur.

Mayawati was referring to a marriage on Friday in Jaipur of Congress leader Zubair Khan’s son which Priyanka attended and was accompanied by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot.

BSP supremo’s response came in a series of tweets in which she attacked the Congress leader without mentioning her name.

“Congress leaders visit Uttar Pradesh quite frequently to shed crocodile tears. However, it is unfortunate that she did not think once even to give some time to wipe tears of those mothers who have lost their little ones in Kota,” Mayawati tweets.

“It is unfortunate that she did not relate to the loss of pain of those mothers despite she herself being a mother,” she added.

She also said that the BSP never did politics of double standards like Congress, BJP and other parties due to which the country is witnessing violence, stress and hostility around.

The JK Lon Hospital in Congress-ruled Rajasthan’s Kota district was in news due to deaths of infants which numbered to 100 in the single month of December 2019. Hospital authorities claimed that the deaths happened due to absence of essential and life-saving equipment.