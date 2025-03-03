Mayawati expels nephew Akash Anand from BSP over leadership rift

After relieving him of all party positions, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Monday expelled her nephew and political successor, Akash Anand, from the party.

On Sunday, she had removed Akash from all party posts and announced that she would have no political successor.

Mayawati’s decision followed a lengthy statement Akash Anand posted on social media on Monday morning.

In her official statement, Mayawati said Akash was relieved from his position as national coordinator in the party’s interest, as he was consistently influenced by his father-in-law, Ashok Siddharth.

“We thought Akash would now show some maturity, but instead, he has reacted at length, revealing his selfishness, ego, and continued influence from his father-in-law, something I had advised him to avoid,” she said.

“Therefore, in the interest of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar’s self-esteem and self-respect, and to uphold Kanshi Ram’s tradition of discipline, Akash Anand is expelled from the party,” the BSP chief added.

Earlier, Akash Anand responded with a statement of his own, saying, “I am a cadre of Mayawati ji, and under her leadership, I have learned unforgettable lessons of sacrifice, loyalty, and dedication. These are not just ideals but my purpose in life. Every decision of Behan ji is final for me, and I respect her decision.”

He acknowledged that Mayawati’s decision to remove him from all party positions was emotionally difficult for him but emphasized that a bigger challenge now lay ahead.

“The exam is tough, and the fight is long. In difficult times, patience and determination are the true companions. As a true worker of the Bahujan Mission and Movement, I will continue to serve the party with full dedication and will fight for my community’s rights until my last breath,” he stated.

Akash Anand further asserted that those in opposition who believe his political career is over are mistaken.

“The Bahujan Movement is not a career but a fight for the self-respect of crores of Dalits, the exploited, the deprived, and the poor. It is an idea, a movement that cannot be suppressed. Millions of Akash Anands are ready to keep this torch burning and sacrifice everything for it,” he declared.