Mayawati demands caste census: terms herself as Iron Lady

Reiterating her commitment to strengthen the Bahujan Samaj for their “social change and economic liberation ‘ across the country, Bahujan Samaj Party ( BSP) chief Mayawati on the birth anniversary of the party’s founder and her mentor Kanshi Ram on Saturday again raised the issue of Caste Census.

In a statement here, Mayawati repeated her appeal saying Bahujan Samaj should know their strength of their valuable vote to get a freedom from stricken life of immense poverty, unemployment, exploitation, atrocities, backwardness, casteism and communal violence and stress by achieving the ‘Master Key’ of the power .

Terming herself as an ‘ Iron Lady” she said ,” Anyway, the huge population of Uttar Pradesh had experienced the leadership of the Iron Lady, who believes less in words and more in karma and has also shown a few good days to Bahujans during her regime, while other parties / governments have given only fake dreams.”

Raking up the caste census , BSP chief said , ‘ Constitution by Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar is still waiting for national caste census for a good governance .

” There is no denying the importance of Caste Census which is the only way to give a new right direction and momentum to the overall development of the country and society. That is why the government needs to take appropriate steps soon to take care of the expected seriousness towards it,” she stressed.

She said religion, region, caste, community and language dispute are also a matter of serious concern in the country. Improvement in government policy is necessary for all these issues with country’s interest in mind.

Mayawati alleged in the absence of livelihood, people are empty-handed and that is why Shri Kanshi Ram ji was in favor of the policy of giving ‘work to every hand’, with the intention and policy which BSP government in UP had shown in large extent.

Earlier in the day , Mayawati paid homage to Manyawar Shri Kanshi Ram ji, on his birthday today.