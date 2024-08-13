Mayawati calls for JPC probe into Hindenburg issue, raises concern over Kolkata doctor’s rape-murder case

BSP supremo Mayawati has suggested that the Centre initiate a high-level investigation or a JPC probe into the Hindenburg charges to restore its credibility.

The BSP president also took strong exception to the rape and murder of a doctor at a Kolkata hospital.

In a tweet on social media X on Tuesday, Mayawati said,” First the Hindenburg report regarding the Adani Group, and now the SEBI Chief is again in the news. The cycle of allegations and counter-allegations has reached a point where it is said to be affecting national interest.”

“Despite the clarifications provided by Adani and SEBI, the issue remains unresolved and is on the boil. The issue impacts the Centre’s credibility and extends beyond the debate between the government and the opposition. The central government should have initiated a high-level investigation, such as a JPC or judicial probe, as it would have been more effective,” she suggested.

In another tweet, Mayawati, commented on the rape and murder of a female doctor in Kolkata, calling the incident both sad and shameful. “The government should enhance security measures to prevent such heinous crimes and ensure that the culprits receive strict punishment.”

Mayawati said this is a crucial national issue related to the safety and respect of women working in government, non-government, or any other sectors. She emphasised that everyone needs to be aware and vigilant.