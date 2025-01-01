May 2025 bring everyone new opportunities, success, endless joy: PM Modi

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and other top leaders on Wednesday extended their new year greetings to the people and wished for everyone’s health and prosperity.

In a post on X, Murmu said, “Wishing everyone a very Happy New Year! May the year 2025 bring joy, harmony and prosperity to all! On this occasion, let us renew our commitment to work together for creating a brighter, more inclusive and sustainable future for India and the world.”

Advertisement

In his message, the vice-president said: ”Warm greetings to all citizens as we enter 2025 – a momentous juncture in our republic’s journey. This year marks our entry into the final quarter of our Constitution’s centenary. Time for us to rededicate ourselves towards realising the vision of our Constitution makers while advancing towards ‘Viksit Bharat’ at 2047.”

Advertisement

PM Modi, in his message on X, wrote: ” “Happy 2025! May this year bring everyone new opportunities, success and endless joy. May everybody be blessed with wonderful health and prosperity.”

The Congress chief said: ”As we enter 2025, let us reaffirm our commitment for inclusive progress, unity in diversity, social justice, equality and the protection of our Constitution with unwavering resolve. Wishing everyone a Happy New Year filled with hope, joy, and prosperity. Let there be peace and amity all around.”