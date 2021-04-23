A leading private chain of hospitals has suspended admissions to its hospitals established across Delhi NCR amid a serious oxygen crisis unfolding in the national capital.

Max healthcare informed on Friday its hospitals in Delhi NCR will not take any new patient admission till the burgeoning shortage of Oxygen supply stabilizes.

“We regret to inform that we are suspending any new patient admissions in all our hospitals in Delhi NCR till oxygen supplies stabilize,” Max healthcare stated.

The decision has come right after it poured an SOS message on Twitter asking the authorities to intervene as the oxygen supply depleted at two of its dedicated Covid centres–Max Smart and Max Saket– in the South district of Delhi.

The leading hospital chain runs 14 centres across the Delhi NCR including Noida, Vaishali and Gurugram.

“SOS – Less than an hour’s Oxygen supplies at Max Smart Hospital & Max Hospital Saket. Awaiting promised fresh supplies from INOX since 1 am. @drharshvardhan @msisodia @PMOIndia @ArvindKejriwal @PiyushGoyal @SatyendarJain over 700 patients admitted, need immediate assistance,” the hospital had tweeted.

However, it has received one metric tonne supply of oxygen which is expected to last for a couple of hours. “We are still waiting for more supplies,” the hospital added.

The oxygen crisis in the national capital has become so dire that hospitals are forced to go to court to get more oxygen supply.

On April 21, Max Healthcare had filed an urgent plea with the Delhi high court citing an acute shortage of oxygen. Max had informed the court that it was left with only three hours of oxygen. It said if that ran out, the lives of 400 patients—of which 262 are suffering from Covid-19—would be under threat.

Another hospital, Saroj Super Speciality, moved the court on Thursday as its oxygen supplies run dangerously low.