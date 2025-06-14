Max Aerospace to set up Rs 8,000-crore chopper manufacturing unit in Nagpur

Max Aerospace & Aviation Pvt Ltd has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Maharashtra government to establish a helicopter manufacturing unit in Nagpur, which will cater to both military and civil sectors, according to an official statement.

The MoU was formalised in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at Mumbai’s Sahyadri Guest House, in the presence of CM Fadnavis and Industries Minister Uday Samant.

The MoU was signed by Industries Department Secretary P Anbalagan and Max Aerospace Chairman Bharat Malkani. Other dignitaries in attendance included MIDC CEO P Velarasu, Max Aerospace CFO Kirit Mehta, Business Development Head Meghna Malkani, President Jayesh Mehta, and senior advisers.

The project will be set up at an investment of Rs 8,000 crore and create 2,000 jobs, according to an official statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office.

Praising the initiative, CM Fadnavis said, “This is not just an investment in Nagpur, but in India’s strategic capabilities. Maharashtra is committed to providing all necessary support for the timely execution and success of this venture.” He emphasised that such projects align with national missions like ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, paving the way for self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

The upcoming facility at Nagpur will focus on the customisation, integration, and flight testing of rotary-wing platforms. It is designed to function as a Centre of Excellence for rotary wing platform customisation, integration, and flight testing.

Its proximity to Nagpur Airport ensures seamless logistics and supply chain integration, making it an ideal location for this high-tech venture.

According to Max Aerospace CEO Bharat Malkani, the plan is to start building the plant by the middle of 2026.

The company is eyeing collaborations with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across the world and it is hopeful of striking a deal with an OEM soon.