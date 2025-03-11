Mauritius announces highest civilian award for PM Modi

Prime Minister of Mauritius Navinchandra Ramgoolam, on Tuesday, announced the country’s highest civilian award, The Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean, for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi becomes the first Indian to receive the honour. This is going to be the 21st international award bestowed upon him by a country.

At the Indian community event, where the announcement was made, the national anthems of India and Mauritius were played in the presence of PM Modi and PM Ramgoolam.

Following the announcement of the award, PM Modi, while addressing the community programme, said, “The people and the government of Mauritius have decided to confer upon me their highest civilian honour.”

“I humbly accept this decision with great respect. This is not just an honour for me, it is an honour for the historic bond between India and Mauritius,” he added.

During the event, Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam said, “‘The Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean’ is very fitting for you, Prime Minister.”

“Since we became a republic only five foreign dignitaries have got that title and among them is the Gandhi of Africa, Nelson Mandela, who received it in 1998”, the Mauritius PM noted.

Mr Modi arrived at Port Louis on Tuesday morning for a two-day visit to Mauritius aimed at strengthening bilateral ties between India and the island nation.