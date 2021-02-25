It is a matter of pride for us that the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium has become the world’s largest cricket stadium with a capacity of 1.32 lakh spectators, said President Ram Nath Kovind at the inauguration of the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium and laid the foundation stone of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

He noted that the stadium was not only the largest in the world but also provides world-class facilities for various sporting activities. He congratulated all officials, agencies and partners of the Gujarat Cricket Association, who were instrumental in giving the present shape to Narendra Modi Stadium.

Appreciating the attributes of this Stadium, the President opined that with a gold rating of green-building certification, it is also a good example of eco-friendly development. The stadium showcases the aspirations and capabilities of New India that has made a strong mark on the world stage.

The President said that the dominance that India has achieved in cricket reinforces the belief that not only in other sports but also in the areas of development, our country has the potential to achieve a higher position in the world.

The President said that India is called ‘Power House of Cricket’ or ‘Hub of Cricket’. Therefore, it is quite appropriate that the world’s largest cricket stadium is also now in our country. He appreciated the efforts put in building this stadium which was started under the guidance of the then Chief Minister of Gujarat Narendra Modi and then efficiently followed up by Amit Shah as Chairman of Gujarat Cricket Association.