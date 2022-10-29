Massive fire in Bihar's Aurangabad, 30 injured, many critical

At least 50 people were hospitalised in Bihar’s Aurangabad district after the massive fire broke out due to a short circuit and causing a gas cylinder blast. Many are critical.

The tragedy happened while a family was cooking prasad for Chhath Puja at 2:30 in the morning. Family-based in the Shahganj locality of the city police station area were cooking and suddenly some gas cylinders caught fire. This led to a gas leak, resulting in a massive blaze, which intensified despite all efforts by locals to extinguish it.

On receiving information the police and fire brigade teams quickly rushed to the spot. However, the blaze heightened and there was a loud cylinder blast injuring over 30 people when the police threw water at the cylinder.

Seven police personnel have also sustained burn injuries while struggling to put out the fire.

All the injured were hospitalized at the Aurangabad Sadar Hospital for treatment. While few have also been admitted to private nursing homes and are undergoing treatment.

Sub-Inspector Vinay Kumar Singh from the city police station said the cause of the incident has not been discovered yet by the administration, but the house owner Anil Goswami confessed that the fire started due to a gas explosion.

Police are investigating the matter.