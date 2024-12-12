Massive fire at Ludhiana’s 66KV substation; PSPCL director visits site to oversee restoration

A massive fire broke out at the 66KV substation on Tajpur Road on Wednesday around 5:15 pm, causing extensive damage to two 31.5 MVA power transformers and disrupting electricity supply to thousands.

PSPCL Director Distribution, D P S Grewal visited the site on Thursday morning to oversee restoration efforts and directed teams to work round-the-clock to restore power.

The fire, which originated at the LV Side Bush of one transformer, spread to the second transformer, resulting in a total loss estimated at Rs 7 crore. Firefighters battled the blaze until 3 AM, after which restoration work began.

The incident disrupted power supply to about 15,000 households connected through six 11KV feeders and affected nearly 1,000 industrial units supplied by 15 industrial feeders.

During his visit, Er Grewal constituted different teams for carrying out restoration work round the clock to restore power supply completely. He said he would personally monitor the entire restoration work. He strictly directed all the teams to carry out work on war-footing.

Er. Grewal confirmed that residential power supply was restored through alternate sources late Wednesday night. Restoration of supply to industrial units is being prioritised and is expected to be completed today.

Further, he said the power supply from alternative grids would be restored by tonight. He added the affected grid would be put up on operation in parts. Of the two damaged power transformers, one would be completely functional by Sunday and second transformer by coming Thursday. Finally, the power supply would be completely restored by next Thursday.

Er. Grewal said PSPCL is committed to minimising disruptions and swiftly addressing the situation.

He was accompanied by the local PSPCL officials during his visit to the site.