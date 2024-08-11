Mass pledge against drugs during Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan in Delhi

As India celebrates its 78th Independence Day, the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (NMBA) is entering its fifth year. In recognition of this milestone, the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment is organising a mass pledge-taking ceremony against drug abuse across the country.

Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Dr. Virendra Kumar will be administering the Mass Pledge on NMBA to the students of Modern School, Barakhamba Road here on Monday. The theme of this year’s event is ‘Viksit Bharat ka Mantra, Bharat ho Nashe se Swatantra’.

Representatives of state/UT Governments, Central Ministries, Students and faculties of Schools, colleges, Universities including engineering and medical colleges, IITs, IIMs, polytechnic colleges, fashion institutes, NCC, NYKS and other public institutions would also take pledge against substance use and will join online.

Substance use disorder is an issue which is adversely affecting the social fabric of the country. Dependence to any substance not only affects the individual’s health but also disrupts their families and the whole society. Regular consumption of various psychoactive substances leads to dependence of the individual.

Some substance compounds may lead to neuro-psychiatric disorders, cardiovascular diseases, as well as accidents, suicides and violence. Therefore, substance use and dependence needs to be viewed as a psycho-social-medical problem.

The Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment launched NMBA on August 15, 2020. It is being implemented in all districts across the country from August 2023.

NMBA intends to reach out to the masses and spread awareness about substance use. It focuses on higher educational institutions, university campuses, schools etc., for reaching out and identifying the dependent population.

NMBA aims at providing counselling and treatment facilities in hospitals, rehabilitation centres and facilitating capacity building programmes for service providers.