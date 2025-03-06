Mass Christian protest in Arunachal over Anti-Conversion Law sparks debate on religious freedom

Thousands of Christians from across Arunachal Pradesh gathered at Borum Ground near Itanagar in a massive demonstration against the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act (APFRA), 1978.

Organised by the Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF), the protestors demanded the complete repeal of the law, which they describe as a “draconian act” that unfairly targets the Christian community.

ACF President Tarh Miri condemned the legislation, calling it unconstitutional and a threat to religious harmony in the state.

“This law is against the Constitution and will target the peace-loving Christian community of Arunachal,” he stated.

The protest highlights growing tensions over the revival of the decades-old law, which was enacted in 1978 but remained largely inactive until recent years. The Arunachal Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, has defended the act, stating it is meant to safeguard indigenous religious traditions and prevent forced religious conversions.

“This law will not harm any religion,” Khandu asserted, emphasising its role in protecting the cultural identity of Arunachal’s indigenous faith practitioners, including followers of the Donyi Polo faith (Sun and Moon worship).

The ACF had initially planned to stage its protest near the state assembly during the ongoing budget session but was denied permission by local authorities. Despite multiple meetings with state Home Minister Mama Natung, discussions between the ACF and the government have remained inconclusive.

The APFRA, 1978, is one of several anti-conversion laws enacted in India, designed to regulate religious conversions and curb alleged forced conversions. However, Christian groups argue that such laws are often misused to target religious minorities and restrict their right to practice and propagate their faith.