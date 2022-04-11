Marriage scam: Two more marriages before divorce case settled

The second divorce case filed a year ago has not been decided yet. A woman School Teacher who is a resident of the Alipore police station area was accused of marrying three persons, not one or two, in the last two years. Not only that, the woman named Ms Soma Das has also been accused of cheating by falling in love with multiple boys on social media from the matrimonial site.

Mr Raju Mukherjee, the second husband of Ms Soma Das, alleged that he did not know much about Soma Das’s marriage. Their relationship started through a matrimonial site and subsequently, marriage was finalized with the consent of their family. After raising various allegations by Ms Soma Das, and demanding a large sum of money from Mr Raju Mukherjee, the matter came to light subsequently. Raju said then I found out that she got involved with me before the first divorce. He had two more marriages before he divorced me. Even there he wants separation by demanding a lot of money. The same thing happened to me. ” Based on Rajubabu’s allegations, the police have registered an FIR with Dumdum police station and started an investigation.

According to police sources, Soma got married in May 2011 to a school teacher named Debarchan Biswas, a resident of Baruipur, according to the Hindu Marriage Act. After a few years of marriage, she wanted to divorce by bringing multiple allegations against her father-in-law and mother-in-law, including bride abuse. In the year 2019, the case was decided at Alipore court. In the meantime, with the consent of the family, she married Raju Mukherjee, a resident of Dumdum. Later, she also filed for divorce from her husband. However, the case is pending before the Barrackpore court.

Meanwhile, in July 2020, Soma married Ashwini Kumar, a resident of Orissa who worked in the army’s rationing department. There, too, she wants separation on various pretexts. She also demanded a lot of money and alimony. The case is also pending in Alipore District and Sessions Court. It is also alleged that she married a lawyer from the Alipore court named Rajiv Biswas.

Soma threatened to frame them in multiple cases as family members were dissatisfied with her activities and kicked her out of the house. Family members have even accused her of harassment. However, the complaint has been lodged at the Alipore police station by Balaram Das, father of Soma Das, a retired government employee, and Gautam Das, brother as the members of the family do not become partners in any allegations due to the involvement of multiple extra-marital affairs by Soma Das, and it affects the family reputation of Mr Goutam Das and Balaram Das. However, accused Soma Das said, “The case is pending. I don’t want to say anything about it.