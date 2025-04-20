Market valuation of top-ten most valued firms jumps by Rs 3.84 lakh crore

The combined market valuation of the top-ten most valued firms jumped by a whopping Rs 3,84,004.73 crore last week.

There was a smart rally in equities, with HDFC Bank and Bharti Airtel emerging as the biggest gainers.

Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 3,395.94 points or 4.51 per cent, and the NSE Nifty surged 1,023.1 points or 4.48 per cent.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued domestic firm for the week, followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC.

The market valuation of HDFC Bank zoomed by Rs 76,483.95 crore to Rs 14,58,934.32 crore, the most among the top-ten firms. ICICI Bank rallied by Rs 67,597 crore to Rs 10,01,948.86 crore.

The largest public sector lender, State Bank of India’s valuation jumped Rs 38,420.49 crore to Rs 7,11,381.46 crore, and that of Bajaj Finance advanced Rs 14,712.85 crore to Rs 5,68,061.13 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) soared by Rs 24,114.55 crore to Rs 11,93,588.98 crore, and that of Infosys climbed Rs 3,987.14 crore to Rs 5,89,846.48 crore.

ITC’s mcap went up by Rs 6,820.2 crore to Rs 5,34,665.77 crore while the valuation of Hindustan Unilever gained Rs 1,891.42 crore to Rs 5,57,945.69 crore.

Bharti Airtel added Rs 75,210.77 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 10,77,241.74 crore.

Markets witnessed a robust recovery and surged over 4.5 per cent in the holiday-shortened week, driven by favourable cues from both domestic and global fronts.