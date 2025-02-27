Market ends with no change in muted session

Stock market ended with no change in the muted session on Thursday amid concerns of economic growth slowdown and trade war fears between the US and its allies.

At close, Sensex was up 10.31 points or 0.01% at 74,612.43, and the Nifty was down 2.50 points or 0.01% at 22,545.05.

RBI’s move to lower the risk weight on bank loans to NBFCs from 125% to 100% led to rise in the price of NBFC stocks.

Shriram Finance, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Sun Pharma, Hindalco Industries were among major gainers.

Among the sectors, except bank and metal, all other indices ended in the red with auto, media, energy, capital goods, realty, power down 1-2%.

BSE Midcap index shed 1%, and smallcap index fell 2%.

Throughout the day, Nifty reached a high of 22,613.3 and a low of 22,508.4 while Sensex fluctuated between a range of 74,834.09 and 74,520.78.

On Nifty, the top gainers were Shriram Finance (5.67%), Bajaj Finserv (2.69%), Bajaj Finance (2.55%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (2.10%), and Hindalco Industries (2.02%).

While on the losing side were Ultratech Cement (4.71%), Trent (3.12%), Bajaj Auto (2.20%), Tata Motors (1.97%), and Mahindra & Mahindra (1.85%).

Bank Nifty concluded the day at 48,608.35, with an intraday high of 48,972.55 and a low of 48,627.1.

On BSE, over 460 stocks touched their 52-week low on the BSE, including GNFC, PVR INOX, Finolex Cables, Havells India, JBM Auto, Varun Beverages, GE Shipping, MMTC, Titagarh Rail Systems, Fine Organics, GSFC, Network 18, Sun TV Network, Chennai Petro, Tanla Platforms, Gujarat Gas, Shree Renuka Sugars, Adani Green Energy, Elgi Equipments, among others.

Among the NBFC stocks, CreditAccess Grameen, Bandhan Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, Fusion Finance and others shares jumped up to 18% in trade.

Bharti AIrtel shares edged up about 1% after the company confirmed merger talks with the Tata Group.

Real Estate giant Prestige Estates was the top loser on the Nifty Realty index, crashing nearly 5%, following Income Tax searches at the registered office and other branch offices.

Titagarh Rail Systems shares declined 2.5% after Morgan Stanley trimmed its target price from Rs 1,300 to Rs 1,090.

Shares of UltraTech Cement Ltd tumbled 6% marking its steepest drop in three years after the company announced a Rs 1,800-crore capex to enter the wires and cables segment.