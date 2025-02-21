Market ends lower, dragged down by auto stocks

Market ends lower, weighed down by losses in banks, IT stocks
Nifty managed to close just above 22,900, while buying in broader indices also helped to recover intraday losses.
At close, Sensex and Nifty stood 0.65% lower, with Sensex reaching 75,247.39 and Nifty at 22,763.20 points.
The stock market ended lower on Friday dragged down by auto stocks. Sensex fell 425 points or 0.56% to 75,311.06, while the Nifty declined 117.25 points or 0.51% to 22,795.90.
At close, Sensex and Nifty stood 0.65% lower, with Sensex reaching 75,247.39 and Nifty at 22,763.20 points.
Advertisement
Nifty reached a high of 22,921.0 and dipped to a low of 22,733.3 while Sensex fluctuated within a range of 75,748.72 and 75,175.97.
Advertisement
Among sectoral indices, only Nifty Metal traded in the green. Nifty Auto performed the worst, declining beyond 2% while the Nifty Pharma, Healthcare, and PSU Bank also fell over 1% each.
Auto stocks fell amidreports indicated Tesla’s entry into India with its first EV shipment.
Rating agency ICRA expected the revenue growth of the Indian auto component industry to ease to 7-9% in FY2025 and 8-10% in FY2026, from the highs of 14% in FY2024.
Bank Nifty dropped over 1% with all the 12 bank stocks on the index were trading in the red.
Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the top loser on the index, falling nearly 2%, It was followed by ICICI Bank. AU Small Finance Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda and Federal Bank followed, seeing a drop of over 1% in their respective share prices.
Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap100 indices settled with losses of 1.32% and 0.70%.
On Nifty, the top gainers were Hindalco Industries (2.31%), Tata Steel (1.97%), SBI Life Insurance Company (1.74%), Eicher Motors (1.51%), and Larsen & Toubro (1.20%).
While on the losing side were Mahindra & Mahindra (5.99%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (2.82%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (2.56%), Tata Motors (2.41%), and Wipro (2.22%).
Among individual performers, Bharat Heavy Electricals fell over a percent for a third consecutive session, falling on the back of a Rs 30 crore arbitration case recently initiated against the company.
JSW Energy rallied as much as 7.6% extending gains for a fourth session in a row, after Morgan Stanley maintained its ‘overweight’ rating on the stock.
Shares of Religare Enterprises climbed over 9% after the Burman family acquired majority control of the company, getting designated as ‘promoters’.
In the global markets, Wall Street ended lower, with the S&P 500 down 0.4%, Nasdaq 100 losing 0.5%, Dow Jones falling 1%, and the Russell 2000 dropping 0.9%.
Advertisement