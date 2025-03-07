Marine fishers seek measures to prevent overcrowding at Odisha’s largest sea-fishing harbour in Paradip

A day after the outbreak of fire at Paradip Fishing Harbour that reduced 14 mechanised sea-worthy vessels to ashes, the Odisha Marine Fish Producers Association (OMFPA) has pressed forth its demand for full compensation to the affected marine fishers and adequate measures to prevent vessel overcrowding at the fishing harbour.

At any given time, at least 650 large boats and 400 indigenous vessels are stationed at Odisha’s largest sea-fishing harbour in Paradip. The overcrowding at the harbour intensified the inferno as cooking gas cylinders and diesel tanks onboard exploded.

The fishing harbour commissioned in 1998 has earned the distinction of being the state’s largest exporter of marine produce, mainly sea fish. An estimated 3,500 metric tonnes of high-grade shrimps are exported mainly to European countries every year from this fishing hub.

“Built in 1998 to berth 350 boats, the Paradip Fishing Harbour Jetty is now precariously overcrowded with nearly 1,000 mechanised and motorised boats. Adding to this crisis, 15-20 government-seized boats are occupying precious space, making navigation and berthing hazardous,” President of the Odisha Marine Fish Producers Association said on Friday.

This overcrowding had led the fire to spread, completely damaging the vessels. With no space to manoeuvre, boats were trapped, fuelling the inferno. The government’s failure to expand and modernise the harbour has directly contributed to this tragedy, he alleged.

Odisha’s fishing community is already struggling against rising costs, unfair policies, and lack of government support. This fire has aggravated the situation further, he noted.

While other states receive fuel subsidies, Odisha’s fishermen are at the receiving end of the government’s apathy as they are not being extended fuel subsidies.

As there is a 20-km fishing restriction for turtle conservation, it forces boats to manoeuvre deeper, more dangerous waters, increasing costs and risks, he said.

The Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) was meant to modernise fishing, yet most fishermen in Odisha still lack upgraded boats and gear.

Stating that pollution from factories is depleting fish populations, adversely affecting the income of thousands of fishermen, the OMFPA President, Srikant Parida, urged the government to fully compensate boat owners and crew who lost everything overnight due to the major fire outbreak at the harbour.

The Paradip Jetty must be expanded to prevent further overcrowding, he said, adding that the harbour must be equipped with proper firefighting systems, hydrants, and trained personnel to prevent future disasters. Besides, the seized vessels must be relocated to other places immediately to free up critical space, he concluded.