Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, and Minister of Chemical and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya today virtually inaugurated two PSA plants at Sir Takhtasinhji hospital, Bhavnagar in the presence of Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

Along with 2 Oxygen Generation plants of 1000 LPM capacity each, copper piping network and associated facilities like fire fighting system and automatic oxygen source changeover system were also inaugurated.

Speaking on the occasion, Mansukh Mandaviya said, “This facility is dedicated to the people of Bhavnagar. Similar such facilities inaugurated recently would help the country in times of crisis.”

On the continuing challenge of COVID-19 in front of us, Mandaviya mentioned that “We have learnt a lot from the second wave like oxygen supply, hospital beds and medicines. We have now ensured adequate funds in every district for buying critical care medical requirements in an emergency. The Cabinet has recently approved Rs 23,000 crore package for Covid-19 emergency response.

“We have made adequate provisions for paediatric care in all hospitals to provide the most effective healthcare for children. We are also developing a system of buffer stock at State and centre level that can be used in case of any health crisis. Thus, a comprehensive plan and capacity building in next 6 months is being taken up through this COVID package.”

The PSA Oxygen generation unit generates pure oxygen gas by the continuous process of pressure swing adsorption & desorption methods through imported Molecular oxygen sieves in pressurized & de-pressurized states in the unit and finally delivers oxygen of minimum 93% purity.