The Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, on Thursday, ordered the formation of a dedicated disability cell for the welfare of persons with the disabilities.

Giving details about the cell, the CM said the formation of the dedicated cell was a long-pending demand of this section of society. He said the persons with disability had to face a lot of difficulties for availing the benefits of the several government schemes/ programs meant for their well being.

Similarly, Bhagwant Mann said that most of the time they had to run pillar to post to get their work done.

Mann said this dedicated cell will be a single window platform for the persons with Disabilities to avail the benefits of these schemes. Likewise, he said that persons with disabilities can lodge their complaints and give their suggestions to make the functioning of this cell more efficient.

Mann said that this initiative will enable this section of the society to live their lives with dignity and pride.

He said several historic initiatives have been taken in this regard and in the coming days too his government will ensure that benefits of all the welfare schemes reach the needy and underprivileged sections in a time bound and result oriented manner. Mann said the state government is working tirelessly to ensure the progress of the state and prosperity of its people.