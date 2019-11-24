Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation today through his monthly radio show Mann Ki Baat where he expressed his gratitude towards people for showing unity after the historical Ayodhya verdict which was pronounced on November 9. He also spoke to National Cadet Corps cadets from all over India on the NCC Day.

In his last month’s address, the prime minister spoke about the Ayodhya land dispute verdict and recalled how political parties and the civil society played a mature role in uniting people when efforts were made to polarise the country ahead of the 2010 Allahabad High Court ruling on the Ayodhya land dispute.

“Some loud mouths had made irresponsible statements just to hog the limelight … It continued for five to 10 days,” he said in his address. “Thanks to the people of India, social organisations, political parties, saints, seers and leaders of all faiths, it became a day that furthered unity,” PM Modi added.

Talking about the upcoming exams and ‘Pariksha pe Charcha’ event, PM Modi said, “on the basis of valuable feedback, the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ programme will be held earlier, sometime in January. The feedback received after the last Town Hall Programme and from Exam Warriors book has been very valuable.”

PM Modi urged schools to take up the Fit India initiative. “In schools, CBSE has taken up a commendable initiative of Fit India Week. Students, as well as their teachers and parents, can participate in the Fit India Week. I urge all schools to be a part of the Fit India ranking,” he adds.

Praising the diverse culture of the country, PM Modi talked about a group of people from Uttarakhand’s Dharchula who came together to preserve their language and further their culture. “Our civilization, culture and languages convey the message of unity in diversity to the whole world,” he says.