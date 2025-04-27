Mann Ki Baat: Modi assures harshest punishment for Pahalgam terror attack perpetrators

Promising the harshest response to the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday assured the families of the victims that they would get justice, and justice would be done.

Speaking in his monthly ‘Mann ki Baat radio’ show, Modi said that he was deeply agonised and understood the anger seething within every citizen owing to the attack. Stating that the Pahalgam terror attack is the frustration of those who patronise terrorism, Modi said that it shows their cowardice.

Advertisement

“This attack in Pahalgam shows the desperation of the patrons of terrorism; displays their cowardice… At a time when peace was returning to Kashmir, there was a vibrancy in schools and colleges, construction work had gained unprecedented pace, democracy was getting stronger, the number of tourists was increasing at a record rate, people’s income was increasing, new opportunities were being created for the youth,” he said.

Advertisement

“The enemies of the country, the enemies of Jammu and Kashmir, did not like that. The terrorists and the masterminds of terror want Kashmir to be destroyed again, and hence they executed such a big conspiracy. Today, the world is watching, after this terrorist attack, the whole country is speaking in one voice,” he added.

The Prime Minister also paid tributes to scientist Dr K Kasturirangan, who passed away recently. Modi said that the former ISRO chief’s contribution in lending newer heights to science, education, and India’s Space Program shall always be remembered. “ISRO attained a new identity under his leadership. The Space Programs that moved forward under his guidance gave global recognition to India’s efforts. Many of the satellites that India uses today were launched under the supervision of Dr Kasturirangan,” said the PM. He also mentioned Kasturirangan’s role in the formulation of the new National Education Policy.

Talking about the privatisation in the space sector, the PM said that many youths are attaining new milestones in the field of Space Startups. “Ten years ago, there was only one company, but today, more than 325 Space Startups are working in the country. The times to come are ushering in a lot of new possibilities in Space. India is going to scale new heights. The country is busy preparing for many important missions like Gaganyaan, SpaDeX, and Chandrayaan-4. We are also working on the Venus Orbiter Mission and Mars Lander Mission,” he said.

Highlighting the relief measures under Operation Brahma in Myanmar, the Prime Minister mentioned the rescue of an elderly woman by the Indian team, who was buried under the debris for over 18 hours. “The team from India provided every treatment facility, from stabilising her oxygen level to treatment of fractures. When this elderly woman was discharged from the hospital, she expressed her gratitude to our team. She expressed that she had gotten a new life because of the Indian rescue team. Many people told our team that because of them, they were able to locate their friends and relatives,” he said.

The Prime Minister also spoke about the innovative effort being undertaken by the NRIs in Ethiopia, Africa, regarding the medical treatment of children suffering from heart diseases. Stating that the steps taken by those Indians sending the patients to India for treatment are being praised in Ethiopia, too. “Many such children are also being helped financially by Indian families. If the family of a child is unable to come to India on account of a lack of money, our Indian brothers and sisters are making arrangements for that too. The effort is to ensure that every needy child of Ethiopia suffering from a serious ailment receives better treatment,” Modi said.

The PM also spoke about the ‘Sachet APP’. Developed by India’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the app sends alerts in the wake of natural disasters, thus helping in the rescue missions. The Science Centre at Dantewada in Chhattisgarh was also mentioned in the show. Calling the centre the new ray of hope for the children, Modi said that until some time ago, Dantewada was known only for violence and unrest, but now, the Science Centre there has become a new ray of hope for children and their parents.

Modi also talked about Bagalkot-based Shail Teli, who has grown apples in the plains. “In his Kulali village, apple trees have started bearing fruit even in temperatures above 35 degrees. Today, a lot of apples grow on the trees planted by him, and he is earning a good income by selling them,” he said. Modi also spoke about the growing of saffron in Wayanad using the Aeroponics Technique.